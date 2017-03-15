Life keeps you busy. You're a walking, talking, texting, coffee-sipping machine. Free your world and your hands with ReLeash.
Think of the way seat belts work. Just a quick pull of your ReLeash is enough to make sure your pup stays out of trouble.
Hold your ReLeash your way. Use the built-in handle for that old-school feel or attach to the wrist for complete paw freedom.
Brunch, working out, taking a run. Your ReLeash attaches almost anywhere – tables, chairs, or even your new handbag.
In the event of an emergency, the wrist strap can be removed in an instant with a simple pull of the red tab, keeping everyone safe.
Your ReLeash feels amazingly comfortable on your wrist. Made of innovative neoprene ergonomic soft padding, the wrist strap ensures comfort and ease.
Lightweight ReLeash for dogs up to 35lbs
$49.99
Classic ReLeash for dogs up to 65lbs
$49.99
Bungee ReLeash for active dogs up to 65lbs
$49.99
With the close-grip option, you have the freedom to let your pup explore, while maintaining control to ensure that your dog stays close.
Why limit yourself? Pick a color that matches YOU. With 8 colors to choose from, you and your pup will be a match made in fashion.
Why don’t we slip into something more comfortable? Our luxurious neoprene ergonomic soft padding is just the right fit for your hand or wrist.