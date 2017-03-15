Menu 0

    Keep your (best) friend close

WHY RELEASH

anywhere + everywhere

Brunch, working out, taking a run. Your ReLeash attaches almost anywhere – tables, chairs, or even your new handbag.

safety + control

In the event of an emergency, the wrist strap can be removed in an instant with a simple pull of the red tab, keeping everyone safe.

EASE + Comfort

Your ReLeash feels amazingly comfortable on your wrist. Made of innovative neoprene ergonomic soft padding, the wrist strap ensures comfort and ease.


MULTIFUNCTIONAL

Optional holds on wrist or hand for full control and comfort

100% Hands-Free

Length Matters

9FT durable paracord for dogs up to 66 lbs

ReLeash Your Wild Side

Take Control

With the close-grip option, you have the freedom to let your pup explore, while maintaining control to ensure that your dog stays close.

Color it yours

Why limit yourself? Pick a color that matches YOU. With 8 colors to choose from, you and your pup will be a match made in fashion.

Choose Comfort

Why don’t we slip into something more comfortable? Our luxurious neoprene ergonomic soft padding is just the right fit for your hand or wrist.